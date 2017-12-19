Proposed sales tax hike would fund more first responders in Chula Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- The Chula Vista City Council has decided to seek a sales tax hike next year as a way to fund the hiring of more police officers and firefighters.

For years, the city has been plagued by a shortage of officers and firefighters.

On Tuesday night, the results of a survey were made public, leading council members to believe the sales tax hike might work.

Residents who took part in the survey said they would welcome a half a cent sales tax hike as a way to raise $16 million a year for additional officers and firefighters.

The council now must decide whether to place the measure on the June or November ballot.

Mayor Mary Salas called this "a good start."