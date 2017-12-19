Crews battle fire at auto body shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An auto repair shop erupted in flames Tuesday morning on Pacific Highway in downtown San Diego, north of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Lindbergh Field.

The two-alarm blaze at Diko Auto Repair at 4005 Pacific Highway sent a thick plume of black smoke rising above the Mission Hills area around 8:20 a.m.

The business owner told firefighters at the scene that all employees evacuated the building safely, according to dispatchers.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the roof of the repair shop. The flames were no longer visible as of 9:30 a.m., but smoke continued to stream from the structure as firefighters poured water on the blaze.

"We are actively working it," San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said an hour after the blaze broke out. "As of this moment, no injuries reported."

At least eight fire engines, four water tankers, a water-dropping helicopter and dozens of other apparatus were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Units are at scene of a working structure fire in the 4000 blk of Pacific Highway at an auto body shop. — SDFD (@SDFD) December 19, 2017

Big fire at auto repair on Pacific Highway pic.twitter.com/1p12pgKN4K — John Gibbins (@JohnGibbinsSDUT) December 19, 2017

@fox5sandiego big fire around Pacific highway. Taken at 830am from liberty station pic.twitter.com/1S3RjluqBW — JDVM (@JDVMSD) December 19, 2017

@fox5sandiego What's this? Drifting from the airport area towards Point Loma. pic.twitter.com/dooLwWSfIS — Kelly (@HouseOfAqua) December 19, 2017

Check back for details on this developing story.