× 2-car crash sends 7 to hospital, including children

SAN DIEGO – A car crash in Kensington Monday evening sent four adults and three children to the hospital.

The accident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Fairmount Avenue near Aldine Drive.

The driver of a black sedan was pulled over on the side of the road adjusting seats when a white Honda came down the street and slammed into the car, causing it to flip over, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

One man hit his head on a windshield, three children were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital and four adults were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. None of the injuries are life-threatening.