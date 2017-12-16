× Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash while crossing a street in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO – A 33-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash while crossing a street in Mountain View, police said Saturday.

Officers are looking for a black sedan connected to the crash, which was reported at 8:24 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Ocean View Boulevard, said San Diego police Officer Ben Newton.

The man was crossing Ocean View Boulevard when the westbound car struck him with the right front side of the car and then immediately fled, Newton said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with severe head trauma, Newton said.

A description of the suspect was not available.