Former USC football player sentenced for drug-trafficking ring

SAN DIEGO — A former USC football player has been convicted in San Diego of running an international criminal enterprise that included illegal drugs, gambling and money laundering.

Owen “O-Dog” Hanson, 36, was sentenced Friday to more than 21 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

“It is difficult to understand how you got here, other than greed,” U.S. District Judge William Hayes told Hanson in court.

According to the government sentencing papers, Hanson’s criminal activity began while he was a football player at the University of Southern California, where he sold recreational drugs and steroids to his teammates.

Hanson’s organization, ODOG, trafficked thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana, anabolic steroids and Human Growth Hormone, court records show.

ODOG also operated an illegal gambling operation focused on sporting events. The organization used threats against its customers to force compliance.

One victim told the court that Hanson’s operation sought to collect a $2 million debt by sending DVDs to the victim and his wife showing beheadings and vandalizing the gravestone of the victim’s mother.

Hanson’s criminal career ended when an undercover FBI agent coordinated a drug deal with him.

He was initially indicted and arrested on September 9, 2015 after arranging the delivery of five kilograms of cocaine and five kilograms of methamphetamine.

The case arose out of a joint investigation by FBI and the New South Wales Police Force in Australia, in conjunction with the New South Wales Crime Commission.

In addition to a sentence of more than 21 years in prison, Hanson was also sentenced to forfeit assets totaling $5 million, including $100,000 in gold and silver coins, a Porsche Panamera, two Range Rovers, other luxury watches, homes in Costa Rica, Peru and Cabo San Lucas, a sailboat, and interests in several businesses.

So far, 21 of the 22 defendants charged in connection with the case have pleaded guilty, officials said.

Hanson was a back-up tight end on USC’s 2004 team.