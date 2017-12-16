45 arrested in East County warrant sweep

SAN DIEGO — A total of 45 people were arrested Saturday in a warrant sweep by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies announced.

Between 6 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., the department’s Court Services Bureau field unit conducted a warrant sweep in parts of East County, including La Mesa, El Cajon, Santee and Lakeside, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Bill Dunford.

“The focus of the operation was on the apprehension of suspects with outstanding warrants regardless of charge or bail amount,” Dunford said.

In addition to the arrests, 59 warrants were cleared, he said.

Deputies also assisted the U.S. Secret Service in apprehending a suspect wanted in an ongoing counterfeit investigation.

“The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has increased its efforts in the apprehension of wanted subjects, and will continue to do so,” Dunford said.

Sheriff’s officials encouraged anyone with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in at any one of the sheriff’s court facilities Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.