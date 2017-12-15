Woman suspected in beach home invasion flees in stolen cop car

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man suspected of robbing a woman Thursday night in her Pacific Beach home were arrested.

The home invasion in the 2100 block of Pacific Beach Drive was reported at 9:11 p.m., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The suspects walked into the home through an open door and demanded money from the woman, Heims said. They then took the woman’s property and fled out the door.

The man was taken into custody by police near the home, but the woman hopped into an unlocked police car parked near the house and drove off.

Police tracked the stolen police car to Fiesta Island, where the woman drove it into the water. They arrested the woman and recovered the stolen police cruiser. Police did not give an estimate for the damage to the stolen police car.