Woman shot outside her home is expected to survive

SAN DIEGO – A woman was hospitalized early Friday morning but expected to survive after she was shot in the stomach outside a home in San Diego’s Cherokee Point neighborhood south of Normal Heights, police said.

The 35-year-old victim walked into her home in the 3600 block of Wilson Avenue around about 1:45 a.m. and told her roommate she had just been shot outside, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. She did not give any description of the suspect or suspects.

Police and paramedics went to the home and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, Heims said. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for the wound, which was not expected to be life-threatening. Detectives were investigating the shooting.