Woman sentenced for hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A judge sentenced a 46-year-old Imperial Beach woman to two years in prison Friday for leaving the scene of a deadly crash she was involved in.

On July 3, 30-year-old Pablo Rosa-Velez was riding a motorcycle along Main Street in Chula Vista on his way home from work when he slammed into the side of an SUV driven by Tina Marie Murray as she pulled out of a parking lot.

Rosa-Velez died at the scene. Murray briefly stopped, but then sped off.

In court, Murray sobbed as the victim’s family gave impact statements.

“She made a big mistake. Everybody makes mistakes. It doesn’t mean you’re going to leave somebody. He had a chance. I think he could've been saved. She should have stayed there," said Elizabeth Rosa-Velez, the victim's sister.

Three days after the crash, police found the SUV abandoned.

Three weeks after the crash, police found and arrested Murray, who pled guilty to felony hit-and-run.

“I'm so sorry. If I could take his place, I would -- I would in a minute," said Murray in a statement to the victim's family.

Rosa-Velez left behind an 8-year-old son and a pregnant wife.

Murray was not suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.