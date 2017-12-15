Suspect in killing of man found in barrel faces judge

SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista man pleaded not guilty Friday to a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a man whose body was later found in a barrel on the San Diego Bay.

Fifty-two-year-old Timothy John Cook was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of killing 28-year-old Omar Medina, whose decomposing body was discovered in the 55-gallon drum on October 12.

The judge ordered Cook held without bail.

At an arraignment Thursday for an accused accomplice in the killing, prosecutors said Medina was stabbed 66 times.

The alleged accomplice, 38-year-old El Cajon resident Derrick Jefferson Spurgeon, was arraigned on a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact and ordered held on $500,000 bail.