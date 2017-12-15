× Prosecutor to seek death penalty in cop killing

SAN DIEGO — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a man accused of fatally shooting a San Diego police officer and wounding his partner last year.

Jesse Michael Gomez, 56, is charged with murder, attempted murder and a special circumstance allegation of murder of a police officer.

Judge Michael Smyth granted a prosecution request to change the defendant’s bail status from $5 million to no bail.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively set for Feb. 5.

Gomez is accused of shooting DeGuzman and Irwin — two gang-unit officers — about 11 p.m. on July 28, 2016, when they tried to detain him in the 3700 block of Acadia Grove Way. De Guzman, 43, was struck by five rounds while seated behind the wheel of his cruiser. His gang-unit partner, Officer Wade Irwin, 32, suffered a serious but non-life-threatening wound.

Gomez was critically injured by Irwin’s return fire. He was taken into custody in a ravine off South 38th Street, a short distance from the scene of the shooting. He was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his upper body.