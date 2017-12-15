Help find owner who starved this dog

SAN DIEGO – County animal control officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a severely malnourished dog.

A person brought the dog to the Animal Services department on Dec. 6 after finding it in the Logan Heights area. It was suffering from extreme starvation, staff members said.

The dog is a cane corso thought to be about 5 years old. A dog of this breed and size would normally weigh more than 100 lbs., but the dog weighed only 63 lbs. when it first arrived at the department.

“There is absolutely no excuse for this poor dog to be in such horrific condition,” said County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa. “Blood tests show nothing out of the ordinary to explain why this dog is so emaciated. The only reason left is that someone starved this dog.”

The dog was in such bad shape that county workers feared it would not survive. Under care from staff veterinarians, the dog has been recovering and gaining weight. He now weighs 73 pounds.

Staff members named him Bruno. They say he is extremely friendly. While he continues to recover, the county has started taking applications for his adoption. A special adoption form must be filled out and submitted to Animal Services by Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Meantime, county officials are considering filing animal cruelty charges if Bruno’s owner can be identified. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 619-767-2740.