× Firefighters battle fire at South Bay junkyard

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a junkyard in Otay Mesa.

The fire broke out shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Heritage Road, according to a spokesperson from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Several units from San Diego Fire-Rescue, Chula Vista, National City and Imperial Beach fire departments were responding to the blaze. A helicopter was also assigned.

This is a developing story.