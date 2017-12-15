Brush fire breaks out on Camp Pendleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A brush fire broke out on Camp Pendleton shortly after noon Friday.

Smoke from the fire, which was reported at Basilone Road between the San Luis Rey and Fallbrook gates on the Marine base, was visible in the Fallbrook area, but officials with North County Fire District said the blaze did not pose a threat to any structures off of the base.

The fire had consumed about 15 acres by 12:42 p.m., according to the Camp Pendleton Fire Department. Marine firefighters were actively fighting the fire, which was burning at a training range deep inside the base and was not threatening structures or communities in or off the base, base spokeswoman Cpl Shellie Hall said in an email.

Fire size has been updated to 15 acres & is on a training range deep inside the base. Smoke will be visible from surrounding communities. There is no threat to base structures/personnel/or surrounding communities. Camp Pen FD is engaged. https://t.co/ioRgklv82s — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) December 15, 2017

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

There is currently a fire on Camp Pendleton at Basilone Road. The fire does not pose a threat to the District, but smoke is visible in the Fallbrook area. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) December 15, 2017