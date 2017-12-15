Body found in clothing donation bin

SAN DIEGO – Police Friday were investigating a gruesome discover in a donation bin in City Heights.

At around 7:15 a.m., someone reported seeing a man’s head poking out of a metal donation container in the 5300 block of University Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in a container labeled “Clothes & Shoes.” The person’s identity and cause of death were under investigation, but officers told FOX 5 that the death did not appear to be a homicide.

A business owner in the area told FOX 5 that homeless people often sleep in a nearby park and the man may have been trying to climb into the bin to look for clothing when he fell in.