USPS 2017 holiday shipping deadlines

SAN DIEGO – The United States Postal Service announced the 2017 holiday mailing and shipping deadlines for domestic, international and military services.

To ensure timely delivery of cards, letters and packages within the United States by December 25, the Postal Service recommends that customers ship their items by the following dates:

Mail-by Dates (Domestic Services)

Dec. 14 – Standard Post Ground service for less-than-urgent deliveries and oversized packages.

Dec. 19 – First Class Mail Service for standard-sized, single-piece envelopes and small packages weighing up to 13 ounces with delivery in 3 business days or less.

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail Domestic service in 1, 2, or 3 business days based on where the package starts and where it’s being sent. Includes variety of Flat Rate options.

Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express Complete details on Mailing and Shipping services can be found on usps.com.

Mail-by Dates (International Services)

Customers mailing internationally during the holidays are advised to review the chart below for specific deadlines based on the locations they are mailing to and the service they are using. When mailing and shipping internationally, customers must also follow necessary customs guidelines. Please visit the International Shipping page on usps.com for more information.

Mail-by Dates (Military)

To ensure timely delivery of holiday wishes by Dec. 25, the Postal Service recommends that cards and packages be sent to military APO/FPO/DPO addresses overseas no later than the specific mailing dates for each mail service.

Depending on where it’s being sent, Priority Mail Express Military Service must be mailed no later than Dec. 16, First Class Mail Letters and Cards must go no later than Dec. 4 or Dec. 11, Priority Mail must be sent by Dec. 4 or Dec. 11, Parcel Airlift Mail must go by Dec. 4, Space Available Mail must be sent by Nov. 27 and Retail Ground has a deadline of Nov. 6.

Use the Military Care Kit to Send Presents and Care Packages

The Postal Service has created a free “Military Care Kit” based on the items most frequently requested by military families. The kit contains: