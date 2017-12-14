UCSD receives record number of applications for Fall 2018

LA JOLLA, Calif. – UC San Diego reported Thursday a record high of well over 116,000 students who applied for admission for next fall, including 97,670 prospective freshmen and 18,782 transfers.

The totals are 10 percent higher than last year for freshmen, and 6 percent larger for transfers, school officials said.

“We are pleased to receive a record number of applications from so many diverse and talented young scholars,” said Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. “As a university constantly pushing the frontiers of knowledge to benefit society, UC San Diego continues to attract the best and the brightest students who make up our vibrant campus community.”

The numbers reflected gains in applications seen around the University of California system, which broke records for the 13th straight year. Nearly 222,000 students applied to at least one UC campus.

UCSD ranked second in total applications behind UCLA, just ahead of rapidly growing UC Irvine.

School officials said around 35 percent of in-state freshman applicants and 28 percent of California community college transfer applicants are from historically underrepresented populations.

At the California freshman level, Native American applicants increased by 11 percent, Latino and Mexican-American applicants rose by 10 percent, and African American applicants went up by 8 percent, compared to fall 2017. From the community colleges, Native American applicants increased by 18 percent, Latino and Mexican-American applicants jumped 16 percent and African American applicants climbed 5 percent.

With the UC system oft-criticized for seeking out higher-paying out-of- state students, UCSD officials said the number of in-state freshman applicants was up 11 percent, with a 7 percent climb for transfers.

Admissions decisions will be made in the spring.