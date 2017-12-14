× Stolen school bus found abandoned

SAN DIEGO – A stolen bus that serves 100 preschool students in Tierrasanta was found Thursday.

A 1996 International Blue Bird bus was reported missing from the Adventure Days Preschool located at 10881 Tierrasanta Boulevard Tuesday. Jill Giles, assistant director of the school, told FOX 5 it went missing between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

SkyFOX flew over the bus Thursday morning while officers surrounded it. It appeared to be abandoned at Benicia and Riley streets in a neighborhood near Linda Vista.

“Our children’s beloved school bus was stolen yesterday from our preschool/church property,” Giles said. “They stole from children and a church right before Christmas!”

Anyone with information about the bus has been asked to call San Diego Police Department.