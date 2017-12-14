Man’s arm severed in train accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Emergency personnel responding to a report of a man struck by a freight train near the Convention Center Station trolley stop near downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

The incident was first reported at 3:25 a.m. on the heavy freight rails running parallel to Harbor Drive in front of the San Diego Convention Center's Hall C. All train traffic has been halted in the area for the ongoing investigation that San Diego County Sheriff's will assume.

The man was transported to UCSD Hospital along with his amputated arm with the intent that doctors can preserve and reattach it. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.