Jaywalker struck by car near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — A 79-year-old woman was hospitalized Thursday after she was struck by a car in San Diego’s Park West neighborhood near Balboa Park, police said.

The victim was attempting to cross Sixth Avenue between Upas and Thorn streets outside of a marked crosswalk about 5 p.m. Wednesday when she was hit by a southbound Volvo sedan, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

The 31-year-old driver of the Volvo told police she didn’t see the pedestrian crossing the street before hitting her, Heims said. The driver was uninjured and neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected of being factors in the accident.

San Diego Police Department’s traffic division is handling the investigation.