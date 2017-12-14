Gulls score 3 third period goals for comeback win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Mitch Hults' power-play goal with four minutes, 11 seconds to play gave the San Diego Gulls their first lead in a penalty-filled 5- 3 victory over the Stockton Heat Wednesday evening.

Stockton capitalized on a two-man advantage when Marek Hrivik put a shot past Gulls goaltender Kevin Boyle 1:08 into the third period, taking a 3-2 lead. The goal was the Heat's lone score in their five power-play opportunities.

The Gulls tied the score with 15:44 left in regulation when Corey Tropp put in a rebound for his first goal in his eight games with the Gulls this season. The goal was among the three the Gulls scored in their seven powerplay opportunities.

Sam Carrick scored an empty-net goal for the Gulls (11-11-1-0) with 1:08 remaining to wrap up their fourth victory in five games.

Boyle (6-6-1-0) stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced over the final two periods in relief of Reto Berra who left the game after the first period because of illness.

Berra stopped seven of nine shots in the first period before a crowd at Valley View Casino Center announced at 6,427.

Jon Gillies made 28 saves for Stockton, the Calgary Flames American Hockey League affiliate.

The Gulls led in shots, 33-26, including a 13-7 advantage in the second period. This was the fifth time in 20 games the Gulls outshot their opponent.

The Pacific Division-leading Heat (14-7-0-2) opened the scoring 1:28 into the game when defenseman Oliver Kylington put a wrist shot past Berra for his second goal of the season.

The Gulls tied the score at 7:01 of the first period when Ryan White scored for the second time in two games after not scoring a goal in his first six games with the Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate.

This was the fourth time in their past 15 games the Gulls scored in the first period.

Stockton regained the lead 10:49 into the first period on defenseman Rasmus Andersson's goal.

Gulls defenseman Keaton Thompson scored the only goal of the second period.

Gulls defenseman James Melindy and Heat center Ryan Lomberg fought twice in the second period. They both received five-minute major penalties for their fight 1:38 into the second period.

The two fought again 15 seconds after their penalties expired. Both players received five-minute majors and game misconducts for fighting twice in the same game.

Gulls right wing Deven Sideroff and Stockton right wing Emile Poirier drew five-minute major penalties for their fight 3:42 into the third period.

Heat defenseman Oleg Yvenko received a five-minute major for fighting and a game misconduct for instigating a fight after chasing down Gulls right win Scott Sabourin with 13 seconds left.

Stockton was called for 16 penalties, totaling 68 minutes. The Gulls were called for 11 for 47 minutes.

The Gulls are last in penalty killing in the 30-team AHL at 74.1 percent. The Toronto Marlies, the Toronto Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, lead the league with a 90.4 percentage.

The Gulls have allowed 12 power-play goals in their past nine games.

The Gulls have the best power play in the AHL, scoring 24.3 percent of the time.

The Gulls and Heat will play again Saturday at the Valley View Casino Center.