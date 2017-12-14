Free sandbags offered for victims of Lilac Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONSALL, Calif. – The County of San Diego will be offering free sandbags for victims of Lilac Fire.

County officials will open a new center in Bonsall Friday to help all the people living in and around the areas burned by the Lilac Fire by giving out free sandbags, fiber rolls and items to stabilize properties before winter rains arrive.

The center will be located at the County’s Bonsall Road Station at 2370 Pala Road.

The center will open Friday at 8 a.m. and will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional details can be found on the website for the County News Center.