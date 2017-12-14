Christmas displays around San Diego you don’t want to miss

SANTEE, Calif. -- Nothing puts you in the holiday spirit like outdoor Christmas displays.
Heather Lake went to Santee to show us a home with more than 30,000 lights.
Here's a list of some other places to check out amazing holiday light shows:
Christmas Card Lane, Rancho Peñasquitos
Garrison Street Lights, Point Loma
Belardo Lights, Tierrasanta
Fairway Village, Carmel Mountain Ranch
Knob Hill, San Marcos
Candy Cane Lane, Poway
Christmas Park, Clairemont
Merry-tage Court, Scripps Ranch
Jingle Bell Hill, El Cajon
Starlight Circle, Santee
Christmas Circle, Chula Vista