Christmas displays around San Diego you don’t want to miss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- Nothing puts you in the holiday spirit like outdoor Christmas displays.

Heather Lake went to Santee to show us a home with more than 30,000 lights.

Here's a list of some other places to check out amazing holiday light shows:

Christmas Card Lane, Rancho Peñasquitos

Garrison Street Lights, Point Loma

Belardo Lights, Tierrasanta

Fairway Village, Carmel Mountain Ranch

Knob Hill, San Marcos

Candy Cane Lane, Poway

Christmas Park, Clairemont

Merry-tage Court, Scripps Ranch

Jingle Bell Hill, El Cajon

Starlight Circle, Santee

Christmas Circle, Chula Vista