Alleged car thief in jail after scuffle with cops

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Two National City police officers suffered minor injuries when they scuffled with a potential car thief wanted on a felony warrant for auto theft, police said Thursday.

The incident happened a little after noon Wednesday when National City police were sent to the 1500 block of East Plaza Boulevard to investigate the report of a stolen car, Police Chief Manuel Rodriguez said. While conducting the investigation, a detective spotted a 36-year-old transient who matched the description of the thief.

A records check revealed the man, whose name was not released, had a felony auto theft warrant, and during questioning the suspect suddenly stood and tried running away, Rodriguez said. A uniformed patrol officer and a plainclothes officer gave chase and a scuffle broke out that ended with all three on the ground.

During the brief altercation, the plainclothes officer scraped his knee and the patrol officer injured his ribs, Rodriguez said. The officers arrested the suspect, who was not injured.