Sister of man found in barrel speaks out after arrests

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- The sister of a Chula Vista music producer whose body was found in a barrel floating in the San Diego Bay spoke publicly Wednesday evening for the first time since her brother's death.

Alicia Villegas said even though two months have passed, the pain of losing Omar Medina has not healed.

“It has been extremely difficult, especially because of the holidays. Thanksgiving was Omar’s and my favorite holiday. So it's just extremely difficult,” Villegas said. “Just holding on to know that he’s with the Lord. That’s the only thing that keeps me going."

Early Wednesday morning, two men were arrested in connection with Medina's death.

Chula Vista police said Timothy John Cook, 52, and Derrick Jefferson Spurgeon, 38, were arrested for murder.

Villegas told FOX 5 she has no idea who Cook and Spurgeon are, but said she has no hate in her heart and forgives them.

“I can’t say that their sins are greater than mine. I can’t point the finger. That’s not my job. That’s God’s job and justice belongs to him,” Villegas said.

Moving forward, she said she and her family will carry on Medina's legacy.

Villegas wants people to remember her brother as not just an excellent music producer, but a loving son, brother and uncle. She said if her brother were still here, she would want him to know this: “I would tell him that everything he ever told me, I have it in my heart,” Villegas said.

The family wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to help Medina's family cover expenses.