× ‘Beloved’ school bus stolen from church property

SAN DIEGO – A bus that serves 100 students was stolen from a preschool in Tierrasanta, officials announced Wednesday.

A 1996 International Blue Bird bus was reported missing from the Adventure Days Preschool located at 10881 Tierrasanta Boulevard Tuesday.

Jill Giles, assistant director of the school, told FOX 5 it went missing between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The bus has a license plate 5HET170 and has been driven over 236,000 miles.

“Our children’s beloved school bus was stolen yesterday from our preschool/church property,” Giles said. “They stole from children and a church right before Christmas!”

A GoFundMe account was set up to replace the school bus.

Anyone with information about the bus has been asked to call San Diego Police Department.