Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood to step down

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood announced Wednesday he’s resigning from office effective January 1.

The 69-year-old mayor suffered a serious stroke in May and struggles to fully recover, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Wood sent a letter to City Clerk Zack Beck stating it was a difficult decision.

“I want to thank all of my supporters, my friends and most importantly, my family, for all of their love and support through this untimely event in my life. It has been such an honor to serve the City that I lived in for over 65 years; as a police officer, a councilmember and mayor. I will truly miss the daily interaction with both staff and the community. My sincere hope was to continue my current term of office; however, I now need to focus on my health full-time. I wish you all the best and look forward to seeing the many positive changes happening in Oceanside.”

Wood had been given two extended medical leaves this year and was given until December 20 to participate in a meeting or his office would be declared vacant, according to the newspaper.

The U-T reported that Wood recommended the City Council appoint Beck or former City Manager Peter Weiss as his replacement.

The City Council has two months to appoint a successor or call a special election.

Wood was reelected last year with 63 percent of the vote.