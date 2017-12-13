Man stabbed in back by cell phone thief

SAN DIEGO – A man was stabbed and robbed of his cell phone after getting into an argument with four people downtown San Diego, police said.

An argument between the 31-year-old man and four people – three men and a woman – near 100 West Island Avenue Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. ended with the victim in the hospital with two stab wounds in his back.

Police described the person who stabbed the victim as a black man between 25 and 35 years old. He was last seen riding away on a neon green bike, wearing a pink shirt, gray pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call San Diego Police Department’s Central Division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.