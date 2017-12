Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A gas leak in City Heights forced the evacuation of more than a dozen homes Wednesday.

The gas leak was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of Orange Avenue, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Thirteen homes were evacuated and gas lines were shut off in the area.

The cause of the gas leak was not immediately known.

 Check back for updates on this developing story.