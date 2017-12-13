× Darkest Hour

Since I felt the movie Dunkirk was flawed, and this movie deals a lot with Dunkirk (and is also flawed)….perhaps someone can combine those two stories and make the perfect film. This is Oscar bait, that will get Gary Oldman an Oscar nomination, if not a win. Hey…if Daniel Day Lewis can win playing Lincoln, and we don’t even know what Lincoln sounded like, certainly Oldman deserves the award here. This is a guy who’s played Vlad the Impaler, as well as the equally scary Sid Vicious, Beethoven, and even Lee Harvey Oswald. It’s about time he gets an Oscar.

This is all set in the middle of World War II, and it’s basically a chamber piece. It makes me think this might have worked better as a one-man stage play. The makeup gives Oldman the jowls and bald head — and he chomps on cigars through out. Churchill becomes Prime Minister at an awful time. Now, what’s odd is…I did a little bit of research and a few sources say the movie wasn’t accurate, and that the War Cabinet was totally behind him. That makes it harder to like the movie. If we’re watching members of his cabinet trying to negotiate a peace treaty, and in reality that wasn’t the case, you wonder what it was you even watched. We’re already dealing with a two hour film that can be a bit plodding. When we find out they added stuff for tension, it’s disappointing. If the behind the scenes strategy on getting 300,000 soldiers out of Dunkirk wasn’t intense enough, they shouldn’t have made a movie. Screenwriter Anthony McCarten disappointed me with The Theory of Everything, since that film didn’t tell us that much about Stephen Hawking. Perhaps writing about real people isn’t his forte. Director Joe Wright (Atonement) does an okay job with what he’s got. Yet if we’re going to spend so much time getting to one of the most heralded speeches of the 20th century, I want to be a lot more interested in the character giving that speech. I was never bored watching The King’s Speech. Why was I bored here? There was also a bit of hero worship going on.

Kristin Scott Thomas is terrific as Churchill’s wife, Clementine, and his new secretary Elizabeth (Lily James from Baby Driver) is interesting. They help to soften Churchill, although sometimes the film also got a bit corny.

It was all nicely shot, and a beautiful score was composed by Dario Marianelli; but unless you’re a history buff, or want to see all the movies that are going to get Oscar nominations, you can probably skip it.

2 stars out of 5.