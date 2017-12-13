Crews quickly extinguish small brush fire near golf course

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire that broke out in the Grantville area of San Diego Wednesday night.
The blaze on a hillside near the Admiral Baker Golf Course burned approximately one acre, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson.
Two helicopters made water drops on the flames.
Crews stopped forward progress within 20 minutes. By 9:25 p.m., crews were mopping up the fire.
The National Weather Service Wednesday issued a “red flag” wildfire warning — effective in San Diego-area inland valley and mountain locales from 4 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday — cautions the public about potentially “critical fire weather” due to high winds and extremely dry air.