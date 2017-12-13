Crews quickly extinguish small brush fire near golf course

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire that broke out in the Grantville area of San Diego Wednesday night.

The blaze on a hillside near the Admiral Baker Golf Course burned approximately one acre, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson.

Two helicopters made water drops on the flames.

Crews stopped forward progress within 20 minutes. By 9:25 p.m., crews were mopping up the fire.

The National Weather Service Wednesday issued a “red flag” wildfire warning — effective in San Diego-area inland valley and mountain locales from 4 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday — cautions the public about potentially “critical fire weather” due to high winds and extremely dry air.

A shot of one of our helicopters performing a water drop earlier this evening on the Admiral Baker Golf Course brush fire. It took the crews only 20 minutes to stop the forward progress of the fire. No injuries. No damage to any structures. 📷: R. Edrozo pic.twitter.com/azK7CBvkHB — SDFD (@SDFD) December 14, 2017