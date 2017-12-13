City council OKs $9.8M firefighting helicopter

SAN DIEGO — The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to spend $9.8 million to buy a firefighting helicopter, which will increase the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s aerial fleet to three.

The Sikorsky S-70i will fly faster and carry more than twice the payload of water or retardant than the SDFRD’s current choppers, which were built by Bell in 1980 and 2008, Chief Brian Fennessy said. He told the council members that the condition of the older craft is concerning.

“It has been showing signs of that age,” Fennessy said. “It’s out of service more and more every year.”

Because of maintenance downtime and the need for inspections, purchasing a new helicopter means that two choppers will be available at all times, which isn’t the case now, he said.

“We need larger, more capable aircraft to drop more product,” Fennessy said.

The Sikorsky helicopter is also big enough to pull firefighting crews out of areas that become dangerous, he said. Cal Fire is planning to buy a dozen of them, according to the chief.

The existing helicopters were both used extensively last week to fight the Lilac Fire near Bonsall, particularly during the nighttime hours.

The council separately approved using bond revenues to fund a $13.7 million hangar for its helicopters that will include living and office space. The facility will be built at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.