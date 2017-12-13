Cars destroyed in garage fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Flames engulfed the garage of a home Wednesday morning in Encanto, displacing two residents and destroying at least two cars, authorities said.

The electrical fire blaze broke out a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Amesbury Street, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported. Firefighters were able to contain most of the damage to the garage before the flames could spread to the home.

At least two cars were inside the garage. No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

Red Cross is assisting two people who lived in the home.