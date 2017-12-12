San Diego’s top dog names of 2017 released

SAN DIEGO – As people begin to reminisce about another year gone by, Rover.com, the nation’s largest network of pet sitters and dog walker, released San Diego’s the top dog names of 2017.

With nearly half of U.S. households owning a dog and over 94 percent of Americans considering their dogs members of the family, Rover dug into its database of hundreds of thousands of pet parents to uncover which names and trends were hot this year.

Dominating this year’s national list were dog names that matched the top baby names. Human-inspired names make up a whopping 44 percent of all dog names in 2017 – up 57 percent from 2016.

Also, in 2017, 8 percent of all dog names were clearly pop culture-influenced. From “Stranger Things” to “Star Wars,” pet parents named their dogs after their favorite icons.

Food and political names trended down in 2017, missing the top tier this year, but new sources of inspiration on the list include newsmakers like “Wonder Woman,” Taylor Swift and “DoggoLingo.”

Here are some of the San Diego highlights of 2017:

Top Male Names in San Diego: Charlie, Max and Jack

Top Female Names in San Diego: Bella, Lucy and Luna

Health food names like Tofu, Carrot and Mango increased by 229 percent in 2017

Forlorn Fans – After Charger-themed names rose last year, they fell by 1 percent in 2017

Local Landmarks like Torrey, Balboa, and Loma increased by 31 percent

Mmm Tasty! The top food names in SD were Nacho, Chili, Taco, Margarita and Fish