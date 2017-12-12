Pt. Loma fatal shooting was officer’s fourth in four years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego police officer involved in the fatal shooting of an armed burglar in Point Loma Sunday has shot and killed three other men, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Kyle Zahacefski, 24, of Connecticut, threw bricks before using a knife to threaten officers, who were responding to a call about a man trying to break into a home on Trieste Drive, homicide investigators said.

Officer Richard Butera fired his AR-15 rifle and a second officer fired a beanbag round at Zahacefski, according to the police investigation. The second officer's name was not released.

SDPD Lt. Mike Holden said Butera and the other officer feared for their safety and fired their respective weapons.

Zahacefski died in the shooting.

Sunday marked the fourth time Butera was involved in a deadly shooting over the past four years, the U-T reported.

Butera killed Joshua Adam Sisson on Jan. 1, 2016, after he began to "aggressively advance" toward the officer with a knife at a Lewis Street home in Hillcrest, police said. Sisson was accused of first holding a knife to his boyfriend’s throat.

