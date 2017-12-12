× Mistrial declared in trial of Navy officer accused of attempted sexual assault of colleague

SAN DIEGO – A deadlocked jury has prompted a judge to declare a mistrial in the case against John Michael Neuhart II, a former commander of a Guam-based helicopter squadron accused of trying to rape a Navy colleague in her home in San Diego.

Jurors voted 11-1 to convict Neuhart of assault with intent to commit rape during a burglary and attempted forcible rape.

A status conference has been set for Dec. 20 to determine when and if Neuhart will face a retrial.

Full story coming…