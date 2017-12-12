× Jaywalker hit by car and injured

SAN DIEGO — A 32-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a Dodge Charger while crossing a street in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

The crash was reported at 9:16 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The man was walking outside of a crosswalk when the eastbound Charger, driven by a 35-year-old man, struck him, Heims said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Heims said. The driver remained at the scene.