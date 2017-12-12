Gunman robs man leaving hospital

SAN DIEGO — A man leaving a Hillcrest hospital was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, police said.

Few details of the robbery were immediately available, but the victim reported that it happened about 4:25 a.m. after he walked outside Scripps Mercy Hospital in the 4000 block of Fifth Avenue, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said. The loss from the robbery wasn’t immediately clear, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a roughly 6-foot-tall and 160-pound black man in his early 20s wearing a dark sweat suit and wielding a black handgun.