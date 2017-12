SAN DIEGO – Smoke from two brush fires burning in Mexico could be seen throughout San Diego County Tuesday.

The fires are well south of the US-Mexico border and currently pose no threat to San Diego, according to a tweet from Cal Fire San Diego.

Cal Fire will continue to monitor the fires.

There is a large amount of smoke throughout #SanDiegoCounty from 2 fires burning in Mexico. The fire is well south of the border with no threat at this time. #CALFIRE will continue to monitor the situation. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 12, 2017

Do you seen smoke in southern San Diego? pic.twitter.com/tUX3AADlof — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) December 12, 2017