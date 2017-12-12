3 hospitalized after rollover crash in East County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif. – Three people were taken to hospitals following a freeway crash in East County that sent two cars rolling off the roadway.

The collision was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 8 just before the Tavern Road off-ramp in Alpine. Both cars ended up in the dirt between the freeway and the off-ramp. One ended up on its roof and the other on its wheels, but both vehicles were totaled.

Paramedic carried two people to ambulances on backboards. Two others walked to ambulances on their own.

Two people were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest with serious injuries. Another person was taken to Sharp Hospital. The fourth person was treated for minor injuries at the crash scene.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.