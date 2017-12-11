Victims of Clairemont plane crash identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two of the four people aboard a small plane that crashed in Clairemont over the weekend were identified Monday.

San Diego Union-Tribune reported Dawn and Robert Stelling were in the single-engine Beech B36 Bonanza when it crash-landed in a baseball field and skidded into a house in the 6000 block of Chandler Drive near Mt. Abernathy Avenue. The plane then burst into flames.

Dawn was able to escape the wreckage with some injuries, but her husband Robert was killed, according to the newspaper.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Two people from the plane were hospitalized, fire officials said.

The names of the other two people were not released.

No one was home when the plane crashed, but the family's dog Mr. Biggie died as a result of the crash, a neighbor told FOX 5.

According to the Union-Tribune, the plane was owned by Altitude Aviation, which provides private jet charter services.

The Stellings were from Southhampton, New York. They have three children, the newspaper reported.