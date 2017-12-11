Military to accept transgender enlistments

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department will allow transgender people to enlist in the military starting Jan. 1, Fox News reported Monday.

The decision goes against a ban on transgender servicemembers announced over the summer by President Donald Trump on Twitter, Last week a federal court ordered the military to accept transgender recruits. The Department of Justice is appealing that decision to a higher court.

Transgender people who want to enlist in the military must still meet a strict and lengthy set of physical, medical and mental conditions to join the armed forces, Fox News reported.