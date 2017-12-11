Masked gunman robs North Park gas station

SAN DIEGO — A masked gunman held up a North Park gas station Monday morning, police said.

The robbery happened around 6:20 a.m. at the Valero gas station convenience store at Texas Street and University Avenue, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. Officers reported detaining a man near the scene who possibly matched the robber’s description, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was the robber.

“Initially what we have is, a guy went in with a gun and robbed it,” Delimitros said. “The loss is undisclosed.”

The suspect was described as a thinly built and roughly 6-foot tall white or Hispanic man in his 40s. He was wearing a black mask over his face and a gray sweatshirt and possibly carrying a dark backpack.