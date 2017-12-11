× Manhattan subway explosion injures 2, suspect in custody

NEW YORK CITY — Police are responding to reports of a possible explosion on the A, C and E subway lines near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, New York Police Department Sgt. Brendan Ryan said Monday. The trains are being evacuated, he said.

NYPD is reporting to have the suspected bomber in custody. NYFD has reports of 2 injuries, including the suspected bomber.

At least one person is injured and one person is in custody after “some type of explosion” in a Manhattan subway, according to police. Multiple subway lines have been evacuated, and trains are bypassing Times Square and Port Authority.

A man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel, sources said. He was described him as “having wires coming out of him.”

Police confirmed a person had been detained.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the incident, his team tweeted.

The A, C and E trains are being evacuated, according to police.

The MTA says numerous trains are now bypassing Times Square and Port Authority.

MTA confirms the following changes:

Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 7 trains, and N, Q, R and W trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions, according to the MTA.

A, C and E Subway trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions.

There is no S 42 St shuttle service in both directions.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES TO THIS DEVELOPING STORY.