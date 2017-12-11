× Man kills estranged wife, then himself in her sister’s home

SAN DIEGO — An estranged couple died in a murder-suicide at a San Diego home, authorities said Monday.

The incident was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Elsa Road, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said. Responding officers found a 36- year-old woman and a 39-year-old man dead inside a residence, he said. Both were Santee residents.

“Investigators have determined that the decedents were married and having marital problems,” he said. The woman was spending the night at her sister’s Elsa Road residence.

The husband is believed to have entered the residence, shot his wife and then shot himself, Holden said.

The victim’s sister, husband and young children were in the residence at the time of the shooting but were not injured, he said.

The names of the victim and suspect were not released pending notification of relatives.