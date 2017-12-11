× Firefighters have Lilac Fire 90% contained

BONSALL, Calif. – North County residents Monday returned to their evacuated homes — some unharmed, some destroyed — as firefighters have reached 90 percent containment on the Lilac Fire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.

Despite the progress, officials don’t expect to have the blaze fully contained until Dec. 21, which would mark exactly two weeks since the fire erupted for unknown reasons just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa, amid gusty, arid Santa Ana winds.

The extended containment outlook is because hand crews must dig down to bare soil around the burn area, ensuring there is no fuel if hot spots do flare up, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Kendal Bortisser explained.

All roads closed during the blaze were re-opened by about 4 p.m. Sunday and all evacuations orders were lifted earlier in the day, though two areas remained closed to everyone except residents: the Rancho Monserate Country Club mobile home park in Fallbrook, which suffered heavy losses, as well as an area between 5200 and 5800 Olive Hill Road in Fallbrook.

San Diego Gas & Electric was expected to restore power to most customers Monday and Tuesday after precautionary shutdowns in wind-prone areas left thousands of customers without power for several days last week. Most outages were restored by 4 p.m. Monday, According to the SDG&E outage map, less than 60 customers remained in the dark Monday evening.

All schools other than Bonsall Unified School District that closed Friday were back open Monday, county officials said.

The Santa Ana winds that drove the fire Thursday are no longer a threat, but temperatures will remain 15 to 20 degrees above average this week with low humidity levels, so the threat of more fires remains slightly elevated. A red flag wildfire warning from the National Weather Service expired at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Henry Herrera said many of the Cal Fire crews that battled the Lilac Fire will now be sent to Ventura County to help fight the Thomas Fire, which broke out last Monday, has scorched more than 230,000 acres and is only 20 percent contained.