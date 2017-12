Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. – Investigators are working to determine whether a series suspicious fires that broke out in Ocean Beach over the weekend were arson.

The latest was a shed fire reported around 2 a.m. Monday on Muir Avenue that also damaged an RV.

Just 15 minutes earlier, crews extinguished a burning fence in the 4,400 block of Santa Cruz Avenue.

