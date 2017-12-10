Woman accused of looting home in Lilac Fire evacuation zone

SAN DIEGO – A woman was arrested in Bonsall after she was found looting evacuated home, authorities announced Sunday.

Sacheen Silvercloud was found inside a home from sale on the 29,900 block of Disney Lane Saturday around 12:45 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Ryan.

A real estate agent called authorities to report seeing a person inside the home in a neighborhood that was evacuated due to the Lilac Fire.

When deputieis arrived, they found the woman and determined she did not live in the area. She had taken household items and placed them in her vehicle, Ryan said.

Silvercloud faces burglary during a state of emergency charges and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

“Deputies were patroling the Fallbrook and Bonsall areas during the Lilac Fire. Their mission was to protect life and property (looting),” Ryan stated.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Vista station will continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact them.