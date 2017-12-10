Some school districts to remain closed Monday due to Lilac Fire

BONSALL, Calif. – Schools districts near the Lilac Fire burn zone announced they will be closed Monday.

San Diego County Office of Education officials released a list of school districts that have confirmed closures for Monday, including the following:

Bonsall Unified School District

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District

Fallbrook Union High School District

St. Peter the Apostle (Catholic school)

Districts that were closed on Friday, but will be open on Monday include:

San Marcos Unified School District

Vista Unified School District

Bella Mente Montessori Academy (charter school)

Carlsbad Unified School District

Classical Academy and Classical Academy High School (charter schools)

Coastal Academy (charter school)

Epiphany Prep: Escondido campus (charter school)

Guajome Park Academy (charter school)

Julian Union Elementary School District

Momentum Learning juvenile court and community schools (operated by SDCOE: Youth Day Center, Breaking Cycles North County, Innovations Academy of Empowerment, North County Technology Academy

North County Trade Tech High School (charter school)

Oceanside Unified School District

Scholarship Prep (charter school)

Warner Unified School District

San Diego County Office of Education officials also said they will continue to update information about the following districts and schools, which were closed on Friday, December 8:

Escondido Charter High School (charter school)

Heritage K-8 (charter school)

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

North County Academy (SDCOE-operated school)

Spencer Valley School District

Parents and students can follow San Diego County Office of Education on Twitter @SanDiegoCOE for updates.

Click here for a preliminary list of San Diego County school districts that will be closed on Dec. 11, 2017: https://t.co/WvdBd5cJ7a — SD County Ofc of Ed (@SanDiegoCOE) December 10, 2017

“The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county,” district officials said.