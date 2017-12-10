Parade of boats light up San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO – The 46th annual Parade of Lights presented lavishly decorated boats on San Diego Bay Sunday evening.

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is a time-honored holiday tradition brought to San Diego by the boating community. Continuing its long-standing San Diego tradition, the 46th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights promises to dazzle and entertain bayfront crowds during the evenings of December 10 and 17. Participants in this year’s highly anticipated holiday boat parade decorated their boats to fit this year’s theme.

Presented by the Port of San Diego, the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights brings more than 100,000 San Diego residents and visitors to the shores of San Diego Bay each year. The procession of approximately 80 lavishly decorated boats has become one of the most iconic events in the region.

Best viewing areas were the start at Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, the pier at Cesar Chavez Park and the ending at the Coronado Ferry Landing.